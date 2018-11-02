Faith leaders call for tolerance and action at memorial vigil

Tyler Murphy photo

NORWICH – The interfaith community of Norwich held a candlelight Vigil for Peace on Thursday on the steps of the Chenango County Courthouse.

About 60 people attended the memorial vigil that displayed the names of the 14 victims of recent alleged hate crimes. The names included the 11 who were slain Saturday at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh PA, and also two African-Americans killed in a separate incident in Jeffersontown, Kentucky.

“The hatred, bigotry and ignorance needs to end. It needs to end in our homes, schools, work and in government,” said Susan Fertig, an interfaith organizer and local Jewish community member, who spoke at the vigil.