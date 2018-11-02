City of Norwich winter parking ban begins

NORWICH – The Norwich Police Department is warning residents that the winter on-street parking ban began on November 1.

According to police, the parking ban requires all vehicles to be off public streets every day between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.

"This ordinance makes it possible for Department of Public Works crews to remove snow from streets and plow at times of little traffic, and this ban will remain in effect until April 15, 2019," said the department. "Also, during times of a declared snow emergency this on-street parking ban may be implemented at any hour of the day to facilitate the removal of snow, curb-to-curb."

The department said unless there is a snowfall that requires plowing, Norwich police officers will issue courtesy notices for the first week of this parking ban as a reminder.