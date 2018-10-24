Prosecutors say woman in arson trial burned down her own home for insurance money

NORWICH – An arson trial began its open statements on Tuesday, and attorneys painted two wildly different pictures of how a 5,000 square foot home in Greene was set on fire.

According to Chenango County District Attorney Joseph McBride, Anna Santiago, 51, of Greene, committed third-degree arson on August 3, 2017 at her home on Chipmunk Lane.

McBride said after removing her animals from her home along with her gun collection, she opened several windows and her front door, and then set three to five different fires in her home in various locations including the basement, a bedroom closet, and on a bookcase.

He said after setting the fires Santiago’s vehicle was seen leaving the area by her volunteer firefighter neighbors who had received a notice that Santiago’s fire alarm was going off.

McBride said Santiago started the fire to claim approximately $700,000 in insurance money, after Santiago struggled with finances in part due to the unexpected loss of her husband approximately a year prior. He added that her insurance claim was denied because the insurance provider believed the fire to be a self-started arson.

“The house was intentionally set on fire, and the defendant was caught leaving the scene,” McBride said.

The defense claimed the true culprits of the arson may have been disgruntled neighbors who wanted land. According to Santiago’s Defense Attorney Debra Gelson, Santiago was a victim of arson and burglary on the night of the fire, and she inferred that her neighbors, the Days, had motive to burn down the home so they could purchase land from Santiago, as they had been trying to do for years prior to the incident.