Marauders senior night ends with 2 wins

Meagan Schulz Photo

SHERBURNE – Hosting a senior night double-header, the Sherburne-Earlville boys and girls soccer teams both came away with victories, giving the six boys and six girls who will graduate in June home a win in their final home game of their career.

The first game of the night was the boys against the Canastota Red Raiders. The Marauders walked away with a 3-0 victory and the senior shined in the contest.

Prior to the start of the game, head coach Mike Rodriguez and the rest of the S-E team honored their seniors – Edward Geier, Owen Rodrirguez, Conor Ryan, Curtis Howard, Caleb Larcher and Andrew Schafer.

It was fitting that on senior night, the Marauders were led by their seniors in the win as Geier tallied two goals, one in the first half.

His goal in the second half provided insurance for Sherburne-Earlville and fellow teammate Rodriguez secured the win for the home team with his shot past the Red Raiders keeper.