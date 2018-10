Meagan Schulz Photo

Wednesday night at Marauder Stadium, the Sherburne-Earlville boys and girls soccer teams hosted a double-header senior night. Six boy senior soccer players and six girls soon-to-be graduates played their final home game of the regular season. In the picture, S-E’s Conor Ryan (far left), Curtis Howard, Edward Geier, Andrew Schaefer, Caleb Larcher and Owen Rodriguez are kneeling in front their parents.