24th annual Quilt Show this weekend to display over 300 quilts

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 3rd, 2018

GILBERTSVILLE – The 24th annual Quilt Show at The Major's Inn in Gilbertsville will take place this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday featuring 308 quilts adorning the walls throughout the inn.

The quilt show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the show is a $5 donation, and lunch will be offered all three days for $7.

Titled "Festival of Colors," the 2018 Quilt Show will feature the works of quilters from all over the region. The show is The Major Inn Foundation's biggest annual fundraiser and proceeds will go towards finishing the inn's roof restoration project.

Quilt Show executive director Cece Rowe said, "We've got people from everywhere, out of state even. And people come from everywhere to see the show and they tell us every year – which I'm proud of, even if it's a lot of work – that it's the nicest show they've been to."


