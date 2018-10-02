Volunteer firefighters begin exterior training

NORWICH – Volunteers from around Chenango County met in Norwich Monday night, and began discussing the core values and history behind firefighting.

The meeting began at 7 p.m. on Monday, and approximately 13 volunteers from various fire departments in Chenango County met at the Fire Training Center in Norwich to begin the process of being a fire fighter.

The "Basic Exterior Firefighting Operations," course offered by Chenango County is 79 hours long, with meetings usually on Mondays and Wednesdays in the City of Norwich.