Tornado spins past Warriors in second half to win 41-21

BINGHAMTON – A shoot-out in the first quarter between the Purple Tornado and the Warriors of Chenango Valley turned into a Norwich 41-21 win, their fourth of the season.

The Tornado’s Eric Conant ended the rain soaked contest with 294 yards on 19 carries, leading Norwich in the rushing category that racked up 509 yards on the ground.

A total of five touchdowns were scored in the first quarter between the two teams and the Purple held to slight advantage.

The Warriors elected to receive the ball on the opening kickoff and took the ball into Norwich territory. Driving the ball down to the Tornado 25 and threatening to score the first points of the game, the Purple defense forced a fumble to give the ball back to to the visiting team.

Norwich’s first play on offense was a 63 yard run by Conant, sprinting the ball into the Warriors side of the field. One play later, Drew Walsh ran across the goal line to give the Tornado the first points on the scoreboard.

Chenango Valley answered quickly as their running back Zach Woods scored from 23 yards away, tying the game at 7-7. The play prior to Woods’ touchdown was a huge pick up from his teammate ran down the field for 45 yards.