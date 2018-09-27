MEMC to celebrate 109 years at folk music concert

NORWICH – The Monday Evening Music Club (MEMC) will commemorate 109 years with a free-will offering folk music concert at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at the United Church of Christ.

The program will feature SAMMY award winning musicians Jes Sheldon and P.J. Will, both of whom are local to Chenango County and are members of the band 'Lightkeepers.'

The Lightkeepers performed at the New York State Blues Festival this summer and won SAMMY's Brian Bourke Award for Best New Artist. Sheldon is the band's lead singer and Will plays rhythm guitar.