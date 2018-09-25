Meet the Mayors with Carnrike and Stark on Monday

NORWICH – Chenango Links will sponsor an informal presentation and discussion by City of Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike and Village of Oxford Mayor Terry Stark at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, October 1 at the Bohemian Moon in Norwich.

Carnrike and Stark will discuss their challenges, accomplishments, and visions for the future as mayors at the forum, said Chenango Links member MiBy Kim.

The purpose of the program, Kim said, is to engage more residents with their local government officials, and the hope is this will be the first in a series of monthly forums featuring local officials, including those at the county level.