Lady Tornado wins pivotal division match to sit 1 game behind leader

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – The Purple Tornado hosted the Lady Blue Devils of Chenango Forks Monday afternoon, the last home match of the season for Norwich. This meant it was the last chance for the Purple Tornado's seven seniors to come out with a win on their home court.

Needing to win this match to remain just a game behind Seton Catholic for a chance at the divisional title, Norwich took down Chenango Forks in a close 4-3 win.

The Tornado doubles teams swept their opponents in straight sets, giving the home team three points towards the match total.

In the early season matchup against Forks, the third doubles game came down to a third set tie breaker. Monday's match was a different story as Norwich's Logan Fredenburg and Erica Gage won in straight sets, only giving up three games on their way to victory.