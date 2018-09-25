Tornado wins 9 out of last 18 holes played

WINDSOR – The Purple Tornado faced a tough course and windy conditions in Windsor as the Black Knights defeated Norwich 211-238.

Max Evans of the Black Knights scored a 2-over-par 37 for the top medalist honors of the match. The Tornado's Alex Gage turned in a 39, just two strokes behind the leader as the visiting team's top golfer Monday.

Norwich's Kai Scheer finished the day with a 45 while John Ryan ended his round with a 48. Max Marson shot a 51 for the Purple and Cameron Birtch scored a 55 for the Tornado's top five of the match.