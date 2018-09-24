Chenango County officials name a firefighter of the year

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 24th, 2018

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Chenango County Firefighters' Association named Marlene Martin-Brown as this year's firefighter of the year for her outstanding record of service and training in her community.

On September 14 Martin-Brown received recognition from the Chenango County Firefighters' Association for her work in Chenango County.

Martin-Brown has been a volunteer firefighter for both the Oxford and Bainbridge Fire Departments for over 25 years, and has been faithfully serving her community with her husband, Chad Brown, a past firefighter of the year.


