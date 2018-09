OTSELIC – First round play of the Otselic Valley Homecoming Soccer Tournament started for the boys side on Wednesday night with DeRuyter taking a 4-0 win over the host Vikings in the second game of the evening.

After 15 minutes of play, the Rockets’ Frankie Glisson played a cross ball from teammate Justin Bort. Glisson, who was left open, finished the play with a shot that landed in the net for DeRuyter’s first goal of the game.