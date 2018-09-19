Marauders lose tough battle to host VVS; Walton downs UV

VERONA – While the Marauders improved their play from Friday’s loss at Adirondack, Sherburne-Earlville still fell short as they were defeated 2-0 by the VVS Red Devils Tuesday afternoon.

The Devils’ David Lewin scored the opening goal of the contest off a rebound inside the 18 yard box.

The 1-0 scored remained through the halftime break and a good part of the second half until Jake Pawlika finished a 25 yard shot with 18 minutes left in the game. Pawlika’s goal increased the VVS lead to two goals.

Despite the Marauders ability to move the ball in the second half and generate scoring opportunities, S-E was unable to find the back of the net because of the stingy VVS defense.