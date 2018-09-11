Tornado volleyball bring down Class A Maine-Endwell Spartans, 3-0

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 11th, 2018

ENDWELL – The Lady Tornado Volleyball team traveled to Maine-Endwell, a Class A school and brought home a 3-0 win over the Spartans.

Norwich took the first game 25-16 and followed it with a 25-22 win.

In the final game, the Tornado trailed 16-22. Head coach Shelly Alger and her assistant Pete Kominderek made the necessary adjustments and the girls rallied to tie the game at 23-23.

Norwich finished off the Spartans just five point later, winning the game 26-24 to take the match in just three games.

Gabby Eddy, a senior for the Purple Tornado, played the game her coaches have been looking for according to Alger. Eddy finished the night with a total of 13 kills and three blocks.

Also having a great night on the floor for Norwich were Ripley and Riley Strong, Alger’s twin setters, as they combined for 16 assists of the course of the three games. Their teammate Lexi Taylor finished with a full statline, ending the night with three aces, six kills, one block and two digs.


