Boy Scouts return to New Berlin with new scoutmaster

NEW BERLIN – After seven years of lacking a boy scout troop, Saint Andrews Church of New Berlin has appointed a scoutmaster with over 50 years of scouting experience as the new head of Boy Scout Troop 61.

According to Kevin Phillips, Troop 61’s new scoutmaster, St. Andrews has chartered Boy Scout Troop 61 since 1936, which had provided a rich tradition of camping outdoors and scouting to New Berlin’s youth for 75 years.

“Unfortunately, there has not been a local troop since 2011,” said Phillips.

Phillips said his scouting experience began in New Berlin’s Pack 61 and continued into Troop 61 where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout with nine palms.