Chenango Arts Council announces 2018-19 NBT Performance Series

NORWICH – The Chenango Arts Council (CAC) last week announced its lineup of the 2018-19 Season Performance series, marking 43 years of CAC's commitment to bringing enriching, culturally-aware entertainment to Chenango County.

This season's family-friendly lineup of performances is suited for audiences of all ages and includes engaging world-class entertainment from artists, performers, students and even pets—a first for the Arts Council.

Tickets for the performance series are available now at www.ChenangoArts.org, or at the CAC box office, 27 West Main Street, Norwich. The lineup for this year's performance series is listed below:

• On Saturday, September 29, 2018 beginning at 7 p.m., the CAC welcomes “52nd Street: The Music of Billy Joel.” 52nd St. performs all the big hits of the legendary Billy the Kid, from rockers like “Big Shot” and “You May Be Right” to ballads like “Just the Way You Are” and “She’s Got a Way” to perennial favorites like “Piano Man,” there’s something for everyone in this amazing, authentic stage production of one of rock-and-roll's most influential singer-songwriters.

• On Friday. October 26, 2018, beginning at 7 p.m., Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble take the stage with their brand of contemporary Zydeco polished for all audiences. Taylor's bluesy, soulful vocals and the band's hard driving Zydeco beat blend to create high-energy dance music that'll lift you out of your seat. Curley's music is true to its roots in Zydeco and Blues, but still contemporary enough to appeal to a broad range of music lovers.