Catholic Charities & Perkins School of the Arts once again team-up for Dancing with Chenango Celebrities

Mat White photo

NORWICH – For the second year Catholic Charities of Chenango County has partnered with Perkins School of the Arts to present Dancing with Chenango Celebrities on Friday, October 12.

The fundraiser benefitting programs offered by Catholic Charities of Chenango County will begin at 7 p.m. in the Martin W. Kappel theater on October 12, and will feature the dancing stylings of six different duos consisting of a Perkins School of the Arts dancer and a Chenango County celebrity.

Last year the fundraiser raised $2,500, all of which went towards supporting programs offered by Catholic Charities of Chenango County.

Last year's competing celebrities included Christine Carnrike, Mayor of Norwich; Maria Fernandez, Owner of Gus' Steakhouse; Brandon Foulds of NBT Bank; Kisten Giglio, Principal of Norwich High School; Tyler Oliver, Assistant Director of the YMCA; and Terry Potter, Mayor of New Berlin.