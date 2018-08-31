Norwich netters score first win of season

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 31st, 2018

NORWICH  The Lady Purple Tornado won its home opener 6-1 against Chenango Valley Thursday after.

In a close match, Norwich won three out of four matches that went the full three sets. While the score appears to be have been lopsided, it was tight right down to the fourth point.

Winning the final point needed to secure the win were first year players Hannah Baker and Hailey Colabelli who took on the role of playing second doubles. It took the girls the first set to get going but they played well in the next two sets, said Tornado head coach John Stewart. It was a really exciting match.


