Trump teases about successor to White House counsel

WASHINGTON (AP) — A day after announcing the departure of his White House counsel, President Donald Trump teased Thursday that he has settled on a successor, tweeting that he's "very excited" about his choice, whose name he kept secret.

Trump announced Wednesday on Twitter that Don McGahn will leave in the fall. He has been a consequential insider on Trump's legal team and a key figure in the administration's handling of the special counsel investigation into Russian election interference and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

"I am very excited about the person who will be taking the place of Don McGahn as White House Councel!," Trump tweeted Thursday, misspelling "counsel."

"I liked Don, but he was NOT responsible for me not firing Bob Mueller or Jeff Sessions. So much Fake Reporting and Fake News!" Trump said, referring to the special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation and the attorney general.

Trump also said the Russia investigation was not a factor, "even a little bit," in his decision about McGahn's departure.

McGahn's exit continues the churn of top officials as the administration sets records for turnover and the White House struggles to fill key vacancies.

Unlike some less-amiable separations, however, Trump praised McGahn as "a really good guy" who has done "an excellent job."

Trump said Wednesday that McGahn's departure had nothing to do with his interviews with the special counsel. Pressed by reporters, Trump said he had approved the interviews and was unconcerned about anything McGahn might tell prosecutors.

"We do everything straight," he said. "We do everything by the book."

The departure of Trump's top lawyer, which has been expected, will create a vacancy in one of the most critical — and yet least visible — positions within the West Wing. Besides dealing with Mueller's investigation, McGahn has had important input on a range of issues from policy to personnel to national security.

He will remain at the White House until after the expected Senate confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Trump said in a tweet.