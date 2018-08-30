Yard Goats Slide Past Ponies with Sly Sixth

HARTFORD, CT – The Hartford Yard Goats turned two walks and a double steal into a winning rally in the sixth inning to beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 6-2, in comeback fashion on Wednesday night at Dunkin Donuts Park. Binghamton starter Justin Dunn struck out seven, but allowed three critical stolen bases in the defeat.

Hartford swayed the game with a patient approach to start the sixth. With the Rumble Ponies leading by a run, Dom Nunez and Roberto Ramos each worked full counts before earning walks to open the frame. With Mundell at the plate, Nunez broke for the third, beating the throw from Patrick Mazeika. Ramos followed by taking second.

With both in scoring position, Mundell tied the game with a sacrifice fly to center before Sam Hilliard stroked a go-ahead RBI single to left. Drew Weeks put the game away with a pinch-hit three-run homer in the eighth.

The Ponies had struck first in the opening inning against Yard Goats starter Jesus Tinoco. Will Toffey blasted an RBI double off the right-field wall, plating Andres Gimenez from first base. After Mundell tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the first, Joey Terdoslavich launched a solo homer in the fourth, his second longball in as many nights.

Tinoco earned the win on the strength of Hartford’s two-run sixth. With a one-run lead, Scott Griggs allowed two to reach in the seventh before Mitch Horacek slammed the door. The lefty posted a scoreless eighth before Craig Schlitter closed Hartford’s pitching tab with a blank ninth.

Dunn (6-5) was touched for three runs on five hits over six innings in his first loss since August 4. He struck out seven, but issued three walks.

The Rumble Ponies (63-72) conclude their four-game series in Hartford on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Nabil Crismatt will make his final scheduled start of the season. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:50 p.m. and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Hartford went 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts…the Rumble Ponies are hitless in their last 13 at-bats with runners in scoring position, dating back to Monday…Joey Terdoslavich is hitting .346 with eight homers and 24 RBI in August.