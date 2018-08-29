Man charged with assault found not guilty in jury trial

NORWICH – A fight between father and son was settled in Norwich City Court on Tuesday after a jury found the defendant not guilty of assault.

Johnathan Brown, 23, of Norwich was found not guilty of third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor by a jury of his peers.

The allegation was that on October 21, 2017, at Bordentown Circle in Norwich, Brown recklessly caused injury to his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend while dropping off his child for a custody exchange.

The defense successfully argued the victim in the case was not injured during the alleged altercation, claiming the man broke his collar bone after he tripped and fell right after the fight.

"We believe in the course of running away, the biological father tripped on the curb and slammed down onto the ground causing the broken collar bone," said Wentworth. "This case came down to how the injury was caused, and if the defendant recklessly caused the injury."