Norwich teacher guilty of taking funds from parent-teacher group

NORWICH – A Perry Browne teacher pleaded guilty to forgery charges on Monday after she admitted to stealing over $9,000 from the Purple Tornado Community Team by forging signatures on club checks.

Rebecca Evans, 49, of Norwich pleaded guilty to second-degree forgery, a class D felony, on Monday after admitting that she forged signatures to gain $9,385.65 in merchandise. She is scheduled to serve a year of interim probation, then three years of probation to follow.

Chenengo County Court Judge Frank Revoir Jr. said Evans paid back the full amount she owed to the club and if she hadn't it's possible she would have received a harsher sentence. She was sentenced to four years of probation.