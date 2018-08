NEW BERLIN In a midfield battle throughout the entire contest, the Unadilla Valley Lady Storm were able to find the net twice in the second to top Bainbridge-Guilford 2-1 Tuesday morning.

Looking to use the width of the field, UVs Gracie Oglesby dribbled down the sideline before sending a pass into in the middle of the box. Her teammate Paige Catena was able to get a foot on it for a shot and the ball was able to sneak by B-Gs goalie Macie Leizear.