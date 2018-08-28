Notice to our readers:

The Evening Sun is reluctantly raising our retail price to $1.00 per issue effective Monday, September 3, 2018. In the almost 10 years since our last increase, everything associated with bringing "The Sun" to you has gone up dramatically. Including this past year when we have experienced sudden, unprecedented increases in newsprint, ink, and products necessary to print our paper.

We are quite proud that we have been able to continue a very longstanding tradition of keeping Chenango County residents informed and amused––a tradition that started way back in 1891.

What would our community be like without The Evening Sun? Many communities, much larger than ours, have lost their newspapers and with your help we will work very hard to not let this happen to ours. All of us here at The Evening Sun sincerely appreciate your readership and thank you for your support.

Richard Snyder

Publisher