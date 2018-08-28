Trump takes on Google in complaints about social media

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump promised Tuesday to address what he says is the "very serious situation" of social media companies "suppressing" conservative voices and "hiding information" and good news.

Trump recently has made similar complaints about the issue, which has been making the rounds in conservative media. But on Tuesday he targeted Google.

Asked whether Trump thinks Google should be subject to some regulation, Larry Kudlow, the president's top economic adviser, told reporters only that "we're taking a look. We'll let you know."