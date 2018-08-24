Norwich school board elects new president, vice president

NORWICH – The Norwich City School District Board of Education elected its new president and vice president at its reorganizational meeting.

Howie Sullivan was elected board president and Roz DeRensis was elected vice president.

New members Brian Reid, Brian Burton, and Jamie Maistros join Sullivan, DeRensis, John Klockowski, and Don Chirlin on the NCSD Board of Education.

"I'm very pleased," Sullivan said. "We've got a new board composition now, the board I think has some pretty sharp people who are enthusiastic about moving forward."

He said the board has met with the superintendent and school administrators and they're looking forward to a great school year.

The board will convene for its next monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 19 in the Norwich District Office located at 89 Midland Drive.

– Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer

Pictured: Norwich City School District Board of Education members Don Chirlin, Brian Reid, Vice President Roz DeRensis, President Howie Sullivan, Brian Burton, and Jamie Maistros. Not pictured: John Klockowski. (Photo courtesy of NCSD)