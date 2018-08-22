Smyrna supervisor pushes better vetting for tax sales

By: Shawn Magrath, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 22nd, 2018

NORWICH – Smyrna Supervisor Michael Khoury is urging his colleagues on the Chenango County Board to consider stricter vetting of buyers of foreclosed properties – something he says would be beneficial for taxpayers in towns and villages.

Khoury spoke his request at August’s meeting of the county board held last week. While lauding the professionalism of the county’s sealed-bid tax sale, Khoury questioned the background of certain buyers in this year's sale, namely one in Smyrna who he said has a checkered history of forfeiting property to unpaid taxes.

“When we try to breathe new life into these properties and reconnect them with the tax rolls, it has an effect on the villages we live in,” he told board members.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 27% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook