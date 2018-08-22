City changes code for rental inspection fee charges

NORWICH – The City of Norwich Common Council passed a resolution amending the city code at its meeting Tuesday evening in an effort to motivate property owners to have their residences inspected before moving in new tenants.

With the passing of the resolution, property owners would be liable to pay a $200 fee – instead of the standard $25 inspection fee – if they move in new tenants prior to the occupancy being inspected.

Residence inspections are required of all new units and anytime a unit changes tenants.

City of Norwich Code Enforcement Officer Amy Donnison explained the change to attendees at the meeting.

"We prefer to do [rental inspections] when they're unoccupied," said Donnison, noting that the likelihood of cockroaches and bedbugs increases in a residence if it is occupied.

"Now we want them to make sure they don't occupy before the inspection is done. I'm hoping the $200 fee will kind of motivate [property owners] to get [rental inspections] done prior to being occupied. But other than that, there's really not any changes," said Donnison.