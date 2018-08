GREENE – Senior Garrett Depew of the Blackhawks finished his day with a birdie on his final hole to help propel his team to a 250-283 match win over Greene on Tuesday.

Depew stepped up for his last tee shot of the day and drove the ninth green of Genegantslet Golf Course. From about 280 yards way, he stuck his ball 10 to 12 feet from the pin to set himself up for a shot to go two-under on the hole.

Barely missing his eagle put, Depew was able to tap in for birdie and record a 46 for the day.