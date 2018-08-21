City councilmen spend morning returning shopping carts; encourage others to follow suit

NORWICH – Two City of Norwich Councilmen spent their Sunday morning returning about 20 abandoned shopping carts throughout the city wards to their respective grocery stores, and they're hoping city residents might follow suit.

Alderman Ward 1 Matthew Caldwell and Alderman Ward 6 Robert Jeffrey surveyed the six city wards on Sunday for abandoned shopping carts to return to grocery stores––a task they call simple, but important.

"It's just one step closer to cleaning up the city and just trying to make things look better, that's really it," said Jeffrey. "If concerned citizens see a cart, just throw it in the back of your car or walk it on back to the grocery store."