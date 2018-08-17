BOCES bomb threat leads to evacuation and test interruption

NORWICH – After noticing "I'm going to blow up the school" carved into a bathroom stall, the head BOCES administrator set a plan into motion to ensure the safety of students.

The threat was seen during regents testing at BOCES, and school officials said many students who were in the middle of exams will have to retake them after a bomb search and an evacuation plan was set into motion by school staff, New York State Police, the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, and the Norwich Fire Department.

"Any student in the morning that was able to get a score-able test, will be able to have that test graded, but those who were scheduled for the afternoon will have to wait until January for the next one," said DCMO BOCES District Superintendent Perry T. Dewey III.