Chenango historical society to host presentation on history of agriculture

NORWICH – The Chenango County Historical Society is excited to host historian and author Dr. Milton Sernett at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 16 for a discussion of historic forms of power on Upstate New York farms. The event will be held rain or shine in the Loomis Barn on the museum campus at 45 Rexford St. in Norwich.

Dr. Sernett will draw on research from his book, The Horse and Tractor Wars, and chart the path that rural farms followed as they transitioned from literal horse power to mechanized tractor power. He will share historic images and stories he has gathered.

In conjunction with this event, CCHS is also excited to feature a turn of the century horse-drawn land roller manufactured by the Lyons Iron Works company formerly located in Greene. This implement, on loan to CCHS for a limited time from a private collector, was used to compact and smooth out a newly seeded field for future use for hay production.

This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.

The Chenango County Historical Society’s mission is to lead and support the advancement of research, education, and enjoyment of Chenango County’s history and historically significant assets. CCHS staff and over 50 volunteers actively work to preserve Chenango County’s history through collecting, preserving, educating, and sharing our unique past.

The museum is open for visitors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, and by appointment.

If you would like more information about this event, please contact Sara Evenson at (607) 334-9227 or via email at director@chenangohistorical.org.