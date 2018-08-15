NMR deepens executive team with two new C-Suite promotions

NORWICH – New Media Retailer (NMR) is pleased to announce the recent promotions of Robert Martin and Francesca Halberg to the executive team.

Martin and Halberg join current C-Suite members Keegan Edwards, CEO and Craig Ballinger, CTO.

"Robert and Francesca have demonstrated incredible professional growth and impact in their time at New Media Retailer. These promotions come at a time when our company is fortunate to have new market opportunities and ambition for continued large scale growth. These strategic promotions are an attempt to align ourselves internally with the growing market opportunities available. Our goal is to use this reorganization to allow our entire team to operate in a way that will cultivate efficiency and cohesion while allowing us to better re-invest in our most valuable asset, our team of fantastic people” said Keegan Edwards, CEO.