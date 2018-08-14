Norwich man gets 20 years-to-life for rape and murder of young girl

NORWICH – After accepting a plea deal, convicted rapist and murderer Tobias Rundstrom-Wooding was sentenced to 20 years-to-life on Monday, and court officials said they'll recommend to the parole board that he should never be released.

Rundstrom-Wooding pleaded guilty on June 22 after entering an agreement with district attorney's office. The agreement had his murder charge reduced from first-degree murder to second-degree murder, but the first-degree rape charge remained.

He received a prison sentence of 20-years-to-life for the crimes that occurred on July 30, 2017, when 11-year-old Jacelyn O’Connor was killed.

"So, let me get this right. Tobias took my daughter from us and 20 years is all he may receive for such a heinous act of violence," said O'Connor's custodial mother Rebecca Hamm. "He could possibly be given the right to regain his freedom, live among society, breathe fresh air and go on about his life? You get all this when you, Tobias, took all those things away from Jacelyn?"