Man accused of killing son sues public defender's office for $10 million

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 10th, 2018

NORWICH – A Guilford man accused of burning down his home with his child inside recently entered into a lawsuit against members of the Chenango County Public Defender's Office after he said he wasn't properly represented and had to seek another attorney.

Ernest Franklin II, 36, along with Heather Franklin, 34, both of Guilford, are accused of committing second-degree murder, a class A felony. The charge came after they allegedly killed their 16-year-old son Jeffrey Franklin, then started a fire in their residence in the Town of Guilford after watching the movie, "Manchester by the Sea."


