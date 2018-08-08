Preston fire claims home after battle with local fire departments

PRESTON – Four fire departments fought a raging trailer fire for over an hour on Monday night, and a family member of the trailer's owner said the home was a total loss.

According to the City of Norwich's Ontario Hose Company, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday the Norwich Fire Department provided mutual aid to Preston for a reported trailer fire on County Road 19.

"Through the county, Mutual Aid Plan Truck 237 and Tanker 236 both were requested," stated the fire company. "Both units responded and operated on scene for just over an hour before returning."

A family member of the home owner, Alicia Miller said within that hour her brother-in-law Fredrick Donnelly the third had lost his home. Miller said since the fire, she started a go-fund-me page to try and help him afford another place to live.