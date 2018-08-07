Detective describes a sting operation in Norwich that lead to the arrest of an Endicott man

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 7th, 2018

An Endicott man arrested on drug charges appeared in Chenango County Court on Friday, and heard testimony from a Chenango County Detective about the undercover buys from a confidential informant, video surveillance, and departmental communication that lead to his arrest.

Richard A. Madison, 37, of Endicott, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, following his arrest on January 11.

Chenango County Sheriff Earnest R. Cutting, Jr., said when Madison was arrested he had crack cocaine packaged for sale, and over $4,000 cash in the vehicle he was driving.

“In 2017, late summer early fall, we started getting a lot of information that a person from Binghamton called Fly was coming into the area and selling crack for no less than $200,” said Chenango County Narcotics Detective Dave Castle.


