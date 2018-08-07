Detective describes a sting operation in Norwich that lead to the arrest of an Endicott man

An Endicott man arrested on drug charges appeared in Chenango County Court on Friday, and heard testimony from a Chenango County Detective about the undercover buys from a confidential informant, video surveillance, and departmental communication that lead to his arrest.

Richard A. Madison, 37, of Endicott, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, following his arrest on January 11.

Chenango County Sheriff Earnest R. Cutting, Jr., said when Madison was arrested he had crack cocaine packaged for sale, and over $4,000 cash in the vehicle he was driving.

“In 2017, late summer early fall, we started getting a lot of information that a person from Binghamton called Fly was coming into the area and selling crack for no less than $200,” said Chenango County Narcotics Detective Dave Castle.