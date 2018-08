Frank Speziale photo

Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers brought the heat to Norwich’s East Park Thursday night showcasing some of the finest zydeco music the industry has to offer. Pictured here, washboard player Paul Lafleur gets into it with Dwayne Dopsie on accordion, with Percy Walker in the back on drums. Next Thursday, the 2018 NBT Bank Summer Concert Series will welcome indie-gypsy/New Orleans band Bon Bon Vivant.