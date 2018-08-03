Arts council to host carved pottery and bone artist gallery

NORWICH – The Chenango Arts Council will host a special reception and gallery talk for Roycroft Artisan Leslie Green Guilbault from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug, 10 for her solo exhibit, “Variations on a Theme: Carved Pottery & Bone” at the Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries, 27 West Main Street in Norwich.

Leslie left the cubicle world in 2012 to pursue creative interests, and in just six years has developed more than a dozen distinct styles of ceramic art that she sells on the fine art circuit, at local craft shows, online, and at 32 galleries and gift shops across eight states. Though her style varies significantly across collections, one aspect of her work remains consistent: a love of carving.