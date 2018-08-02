Cooperstown Champions

The Norwich-Oxford 10-and-Under All Star team recently won the Cooperstown 10U baseball tournament championship. In that tournament, the team went undefeated 4-0. The championship was a decisive 13-1 win after tallying 12 runs in the bottom of the third inning. The group finished 6-3 for the summer season. Kneeling in the front are Ben Colon, Lukas Schieferstein, Caleb Loomis, Yanziel Cabezudo, Aiden Whaley. Standing in the next row are Degan Endress, Colin Reid, Graham Burton, Nicholoson Dodzweit, Blake Barrows. Standing in the back are coaches Corey Endress, Pete Burton, Sam Cabezudo, Jason Miller. Missing from the photo are players Owen Davis, Owen Olds. (Submitted Photo)