Community Mental Hygiene seeks grant to fight substance abuse among youth

By: Shawn Magrath, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 1st, 2018

NORWICH – County mental health professionals are seeking approval from the Board of Supervisors to accept a grant that they say will help thwart substance abuse among local youth.

On Monday, representatives of Community Mental Hygiene sought support from the county’s Health and Human Services Committee to accept a one-time $70,000 state grant. The funds, if accepted by the county board, will allow Community Mental Hygiene to renew a contract with the drug prevention education services at Lourdes in Binghamton.


