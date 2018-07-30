Woman accused of welfare fraud appears in Chenango County Court

NORWICH – A woman accused of stealing over $13,000 in public assistance benefits appeared in Chenango County Court on Friday, and told court officials she wanted to avoid going to jail but struggled with paying the money back.

Elizabeth A. Robinson was charged with third-degree welfare fraud, a class D felony, and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony.

Allegedly, from March 2015 until December 2017, Robinson illegally collected public assistance benefits by withholding income she was receiving from her children's father.

Robinson appeared in court on Friday to accept or reject a plea deal made by the district attorney's office for either six months in jail with five years of probation with a payment plan in order, or one year in jail with a civil money judgement against her. Either plea would require her to pay back $13,254 in stolen benefits.