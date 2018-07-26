State Highway Route 12 closed for bridge construction

OXFORD – The bridge over Fly Meadows Creek on State Highway 12 in Oxford closed on Wednesday morning, and won't reopen until August 8 due to bridge deck replacement.

The bridge is located north of the Village of Oxford between County Road 4 (Georgetown Road) and Turner Street.

"Its estimated to be just over a million dollar bridge deck replacement project," said Chenango County Chief Dispatcher A Wesley Jones.

Jones said there was a public information meeting approximately two years ago where individuals set the foundation for the project.

"Traffic will be required to detour using County Road 32 (East River Road) between State Highway 220/County Road 35 and County Road 32B (Halfway House Road Bridge) for the extent of the closure," he said.

– Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer

Pictured: The Bridge on State Highway 12 North in Oxford will be closed until August 8 for bridge deck replacement, officials said to use East River Road instead. (Frank Laden Aerial Drone Photography LLC Photo)