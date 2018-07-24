4th annual MyPlate Scavenger Hunt at Norwich Farmers Market Wednesday

NOTE: Due to forecasted thunderstorms, event organizers have announced they are postponing the MyPlate Scavenger Hunt until mid- late-September. A rescheduled date will be published once determined.

NORWICH – The Norwich Farmers Market invites all to attend its fourth annual MyPlate Scavenger Hunt taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday in Norwich’s East Park.

The free and open to the public event tasks participants with finding vendors in the market who offer various items or activities pertaining to the five food groups and other health related topics that players will find on their provided game boards.