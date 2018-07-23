Perkins School of the Arts returns home National Champions

ORLANDO, Fla – While representing Norwich at an international event, the Perkins School of the Arts once again received top honors at the Candance North American National Finals, Canada’s largest and most prestigious dance competition hosted in Orlando, Florida.

The piece entitled “A Course in Miracles” was crowned National Champion on July 6 and the studio was awarded a check for $5,000. This piece was inspired by the New York Times best seller by the same title and is based on the principles of love and forgiveness over hate and bitterness.

This win marks the 12th year that Perkins has won a national title. This year also marks the return of PSA to the top of the highly competitive duet category with a first-place win by Norwich native and NHS Salutatorian Ellie O’Neill along with her partner Chase Benjamin of Sayre, Pennsylvania in the piece entitled “Cradle Me”.