Search for missing child in Otsego County ends tragically

MILFORD – After a search done by a number of government and civilian groups, the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team located a deceased three-year-old child off a residential dock on Goodyear Lake.

At approximately 3 p.m on Sunday, the New York State Police were called to a seasonal residence near Goodyear Lake after receiving a report of a missing child.

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Milford Fire Department, Milford Emergency Medical Services, and a number of other civilians assisted in the search.

After the child was found by state police, resuscitation efforts were attempted, and the child was transported to A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta, where he was pronounced dead.

New York State Police said the incident is still under investigation.

– Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer