Norwich American Legion and VFW team-up for benefit concert supporting local veterans

NORWICH – The Lt. Warren E. Eaton D.S.C. American Legion Post 189 and Christy Rock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2782 have announced a benefit concert to support residents at the Oxford Veterans' Home will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 1 at the American Legion in Norwich.

Featuring the Ferguson and Rogers Band – which has opened for artists the likes of Willie Nelson, George Jones, Alabama, and more – the benefit concert will mark the first ever collaborative effort by the American Legion Post 189 and VFW Post 2782.

Proceeds from the $5 cover charge at the door, a 50/50 raffle, and a portion of the bar proceeds from the show will go directly to the residents' Christmas fund at the Oxford Veterans' Home. The benefit concert at the American Legion will follow a private concert for the residents at the Oxford Veterans' Home by the Ferguson and Rogers Band on the same day.

American Legion Post 189 Commander Willard Griffin said, "We're very excited. I think this is great on all ends; it's great to be doing something for our veterans down there and it's also great to work together with the VFW as two families becoming one."

VFW Post 2782 Commander Joe Santiago said, "I think it will be a great thing. A lot of [the residents], before they went to the veterans' home, did a lot of what we do now. And when they get [to the home], they don't have the bands, they don't have some of that good stuff anymore. So we wanted to get together, be able to raise some money, and do something for them."

Organized by First Vice Commander of the American Legion Post 189 Sons Don Page, the concert will provide veterans an opportunity to hear some of the military branch and patriotic songs they might not have been able to hear in years.

"[Ferguson and Rogers Band] really likes to cater to the military folks," said Page. "They play the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine, and Coast Guard theme songs ... I don't know anybody who's not smiling over this."

Ferguson and Rogers Band is known to cover a wide timeline of music in addition to the military tunes, featuring covers of artists like The Beatles, Chicago, Stevie Wonder, Van Morrison, Jimmy Buffet, James Taylor, George Jones, Kenny Rogers, George Strait, Elvis Presley, Earth, Wind and Fire, and more. The band also takes requests.

American Legion Post 189 Board President George Sarpriacone said, "I personally think it's a great thing to see both organizations working together. It's a community based thing, it's a veterans based thing––it doesn't get better than that."

Page said the community should come out to the show for three reasons. "Number one, to support the veterans. Number two, to show a little bit of patriotism, which people tend to put on the back burner all the time. And number three, to meet a bunch of truly awesome people. Who's better than veterans?"

American Legion Post 189 is located at 29 Sheldon Street in Norwich. The kitchen will be open for food orders during the concert.