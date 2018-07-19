Man pleads guilty to attempted possession of child porn

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 19th, 2018

NORWICH – A man who demanded a trial for possessing child pornography on his cellphone pleaded guilty to attempted possession of child pornography in Chenango County Court on Monday.

Dirk M. Smith, 39, of Norwich, was arrested on October 26, 2017 in the town of Bainbridge and charged with possessing a sexual performance of a child, a class E felony, and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor.

After a second cell phone containing inappropriate photos was accepted as evidence on Friday, Smith pleaded guilty to attempted possession of child pornography, and was sentenced to a year in jail.


